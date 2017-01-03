BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3 results

Jan 4 Agile Therapeutics Inc
* Agile Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3
results
* Agile Therapeutics Inc - company plans to resubmit nda in
first half of 2017
* Agile Therapeutics-secure was conducted to address issues
raised by u.s. Food and drug administration in its 2013 complete
response letter to company
* Says resubmission of twirla new drug application expected
to address fda's complete response letter
* Agile Therapeutics Inc - believes its cash and cash
equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating
requirements through end of 2017
* Agile Therapeutics Inc - twirla was generally well
tolerated and had an overall favorable safety profile
* Agile Therapeutics - plans to prepare its response to
fda's crl, which will also include information relating to
manufacture of twirla requested by FDA
