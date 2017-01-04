版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 08:13 BJT

BRIEF-BNSF Railway says exercised right to arbitration provided for in agreement with J.B. Hunt

Jan 3 BNSF Railway Co

* BNSF Railway Co - BNSF statement on joint service agreement with J.B. Hunt

* BNSF Railway Co - exercised its right to arbitration provided for in joint service agreement with J.B. Hunt Transport Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
