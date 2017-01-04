版本:
BRIEF-Titan International to consolidate North American wheel manufacturing facilities

Jan 3 Titan International Inc

* Titan International, Inc to consolidate North American wheel manufacturing facilities

* Titan International Inc says as mining market returns, Titan will evaluate moving production back to Saltville, Virginia facility

* Titan International - co will relocate key wheel production from Saltville, Virginia to North American wheel division headquarters in Quincy, Illinois Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
