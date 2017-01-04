版本:
BRIEF-Pope Resources closes $381 million timber fund

Jan 4 Pope Resources A Delaware LP

* Pope resources closes $381 million timber fund

* Subsidiary, Olympic Resource Management with $381 million of committed capital, 15% of which, will be co-invested by Pope Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
