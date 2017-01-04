版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon confirms second Jacksonville fulfillment center, additional 1,000 full-time jobs

Jan 4 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Amazon confirms second Jacksonville fulfillment center and additional 1,000 full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
