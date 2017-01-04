BRIEF-UK's CMA raises concerns over Mastercard's VocaLink deal

Jan 4 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

* Found that Mastercard's acquisition of VocaLink gives rise to competition concerns.

* Found that VocaLink, Mastercard are 2 of 3 most credible providers of infrastructure services to Link ATM network operating across the UK

* has not found concerns in the provision of payment infrastructure services to BACS or FPS