公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Solvay sells its formulated resins business to Altana AG

Jan 4 Solvay :

* Has agreed to sell its formulated resins business to Altana AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
