BRIEF-Affimed, MD Anderson to collaborate on clinical immuno-oncology development

Jan 4 Affimed NV :

* Affimed and MD Anderson announce clinical immuno-oncology development collaboration

* Collaboration to evaluate Affimed's tandab technology in combination with MD Anderson's natural killer cell product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
