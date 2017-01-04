版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-TiVo and HBO sign long-term intellectual property license

Jan 4 TiVo Corp :

* TiVo signs long-term intellectual property license with HBO

* HBO buying license to TiVo patent portfolios and over-the-top assets of intellectual ventures patent portfolio under TiVo/IV licensing partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
