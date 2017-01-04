BRIEF-Encana expects 2017 plan to exceed forecasts shared at its investor day

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Encana Corp
* Encana expects 2017 plan to exceed forecasts shared at its investor day
* Now expects that its 2017 plan will exceed forecasts previously shared at its investor day in October 2016
* Plans to finalize its 2017 budget and issue guidance along with its 2016 Q4 and year-end results on February 16, 2017
* Encana now expects to deliver a corporate margin of greater than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2017
* As at December 22, 2016, Encana had hedged approximately 78,000 BBLS/D of expected 2017 crude and condensate production
* Encana sees production growth from core 4 assets from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017 will be in upper range of or exceed indicated growth plan of 15-20 percent
* Has hedged about 862 million cubic feet per day (MMCF/D) of expected 2017 natural gas production using a variety of structures
* Expect total 2017 drilling and completion costs will be flat or down year-over-year despite inflation for some services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.