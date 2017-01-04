BRIEF-Pixarbio Corp responds to Invivo Therapeutics patent and intellectual property claims

Jan 4 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* Pixarbio Corp responds to Invivo Therapeutics patent and intellectual property claims

* Pixarbio Corp - "Frank Reynolds is not an inventor on any of these patents or patent applications, so no assignment is required and none was requested"

* Pixarbio Corp- "we encourage board of directors of Invivo Therapeutics to vote to be acquired by Pixarbio, and they should do it as soon as possible"

* Pixarbio Corp - will increase our offer for Invivo Therapeutics to $100 million

* Pixarbio Corp - Richard Roberts and Ken Dipietro must resign from board of directors and Mark Perin must resign from Invivo