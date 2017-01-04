版本:
2017年 1月 4日

BRIEF-Luxor Capital Group reports 9.96 percent passive stake in Basic Energy Services

Jan 4 Basic Energy Services Inc :

* Luxor Capital Group Lp reports 9.96 percent passive stake in Basic Energy Services Inc as of December 27 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2j3XWF2 Further company coverage:
