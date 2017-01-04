版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-American Capital Senior Floating board appointed Kevin Braddish as president and CEO

Jan 4 American Capital Senior Floating Ltd

* On Jan 3, 2017, board appointed Kevin Braddish as president and chief executive officer

* Board appointed Penni Roll as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
