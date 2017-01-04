版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Coach inc says kevin wills will receive an initial base salary of $750,000 per year

Jan 4 Coach Inc :

* Coach Inc- Kevin Wills will receive an initial base salary of $750,000 per year - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2i9FriI Further company coverage:
