公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports positive data from phase 2 study of ionis-gcgr rx in patients with type 2 diabetes

Jan 4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports positive data from phase 2 study of ionis-gcgr rx in patients with type 2 diabetes

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - company to present top-line results at pipeline update webcast on January 5

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals-statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin a1c (hba1c), other measures of glucose control after 26 weeks of treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

