BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports positive data from phase 2 study of ionis-gcgr rx in patients with type 2 diabetes

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports positive data from phase 2 study of ionis-gcgr rx in patients with type 2 diabetes
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - company to present top-line results at pipeline update webcast on January 5
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals-statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin a1c (hba1c), other measures of glucose control after 26 weeks of treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.