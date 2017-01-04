版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Corp creates new outdoor recreation division

Jan 4 American Outdoor Brands Corp :

* American Outdoor Brands Corp creates new outdoor recreation division

* American Outdoor Brands Corp says Brian D. Murphy has been hired to serve as president of newly created division

* American Outdoor Brands Corp says Murphy joins American Outdoor Brands from Vista Outdoor Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
