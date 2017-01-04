版本:
2017年 1月 4日

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma to present the positive results of the first phase iii study with rhb-105 for h. Pylori infection

Jan 4 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Redhill Biopharma to present the positive results of the first phase iii study with RHB-105 for h. Pylori infection at the innovations in gastroenterology 2017 symposium

* Confirmatory phase iii study with rhb-105 is planned to be initiated in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
