BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. Commences development of CH3 Data Center

Jan 4 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc :

* Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. Commences development of CH3 data center

* CH3 data center is expected to be delivered during q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
