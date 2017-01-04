版本:
BRIEF-Nexstar Broadcasting says reaches 30 distribution agreements covering about 10 mln subscribers

Jan 4 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc

* Nexstar Broadcasting reaches 30 distribution agreements covering approximately 10 million subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
