BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants- Q1 Bad Daddy's same store sales rise 2.0 pct

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Good Times Restaurants Inc
* Good Times Restaurants Inc- Q1 bad daddy's same store sales rise 2.0 pct
* Good Times' same store sales decreased 0.5pct during Q1 over prior year's increase of 4.8pct
* " Plan on small price increases during our Q2 to offset increased Colorado minimum wage"
* Good Times Restaurants - reiterated that it expects to open nine to eleven Bad Daddy's burger bar restaurants and one New Good Times in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.