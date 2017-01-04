BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants- Q1 Bad Daddy's same store sales rise 2.0 pct

Jan 4 Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Good Times Restaurants Inc- Q1 bad daddy's same store sales rise 2.0 pct

* Good Times' same store sales decreased 0.5pct during Q1 over prior year's increase of 4.8pct

* " Plan on small price increases during our Q2 to offset increased Colorado minimum wage"

* Good Times Restaurants - reiterated that it expects to open nine to eleven Bad Daddy's burger bar restaurants and one New Good Times in fiscal 2017