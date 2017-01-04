版本:
BRIEF-Haier announces a new partnership with Google

Jan 4 Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd :

* Haier- announces a new partnership with Google to launch a line of chromecast built-in televisions for the North American market

* Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd- new Haier chromecast built-in television line will be launching in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
