版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Attunity Ltd signs an agreement for $1.1 mln for Attunity Replicate

Jan 4 Attunity Ltd :

* Attunity Ltd- A "global payments processing leader" has signed an agreement for $1.1 million for Attunity Replicate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐