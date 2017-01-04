版本:
BRIEF-Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for December 2016

Jan 4 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* Reports drilling activity for December 2016

* For month of December 2016, company had an average of 71 drilling rigs operating in United States

* For month of December 2016, company had an average of two rigs in Canada

* For 3 months ended December 31 company had an average of 66 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
