BRIEF-Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for December 2016

Jan 4 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* Reports drilling activity for December 2016

* For month of December 2016, company had an average of 71 drilling rigs operating in United States

* For month of December 2016, company had an average of two rigs in Canada

* For 3 months ended December 31 company had an average of 66 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: