版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Biostage files for offering of up to $8.0 mln in shares of common stock

Jan 4 Biostage Inc :

* Files for offering of up to $8.0 million in shares of common stock

* Files for offering of shares of series C convertible preferred stock; size undisclosed Source text - bit.ly/2hRzWYe Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐