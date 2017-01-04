版本:
BRIEF-Albemarle receives final approval to expand lithium operations in Chile

Jan 4 Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle receives final approval to expand lithium operations in Chile

* Albemarle Corp - Agreed to amend its lithium production rights agreement with Chilean Economic Development Agency

* Albemarle Corp - To increase company's authorized lithium quota at its facility in Salar De Atacama, Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
