公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Compugen says disclosed animal model results demonstrating restoration of immune tolerance by cgen-15001

Jan 4 Compugen Ltd :

* Compugen Ltd - disclosed animal model results demonstrating restoration of immune tolerance by cgen-15001, for treatment of autoimmune diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
