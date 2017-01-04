版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Fluor says awarded refinery project in Chile

Jan 4 Fluor Corp

* Fluor awarded refinery project in Chile

* Fluor Corp - Fluor booked undisclosed contract value in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐