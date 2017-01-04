版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-US Concrete says its proposed offering of $200 mln aggregate principal amount of its 6.375 pct senior notes due 2024

Jan 4 US Concrete Inc

* US Concrete Inc says its proposed offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% senior notes due 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2iOMUV0] Further company coverage:
