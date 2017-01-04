版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management says as of Jan 1, estimated unaudited amount of AUM was about $33.5 bln

Jan 4 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC

* Och-Ziff Capital Management - As of January 1, estimated unaudited amount of AUM was about $33.5 billion, a net decrease of about $3.6 billion since Dec 1 Source text: [bit.ly/2i9J4Fj] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐