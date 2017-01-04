版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Luminex corp received FDA clearance for Aries Group B Streptococcus

Jan 4 Luminex Corp :

* Luminex Corp - received FDA clearance for Aries Group B streptococcus (gbs) assay for antepartum detection of gbs colonization in pregnant women

* Luminex Corporation receives FDA clearance for Aries GBS assay

* Company has also achieved CE-IVD marking for Aries GBS assay

* " we expect to accelerate launch of additional Aries assays as we move into 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐