版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Fortress Biotech forms new subsidiary, Caelum Biosciences to develop novel treatment for AL Amyloidosis

Jan 4 Fortress Biotech Inc

* Fortress Biotech forms new subsidiary, Caelum Biosciences, Inc., to develop novel treatment for AL Amyloidosis

* Appointment of Michael Spector as Caelum's Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐