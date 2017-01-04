版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Genpact partners with Pacific Life to help grow business

Jan 4 Genpact Ltd :

* Genpact partners with Pacific Life to transform processes and help grow business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
