公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Papa John's announces signing of a restaurant development agreement

Jan 4 Papa John's International Inc :

* Papa John's International Inc- announces signing of a restaurant development agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
