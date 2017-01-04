版本:
2017年 1月 4日

BRIEF-PBF Logistics sees 2017 revenue $252.1 million

Jan 4 PBF Logistics LP :

* Sees 2017 revenue $252.1 million

* Sees 2017 net income $108.1 million

* PBF Logistics LP sees FY 2017 total throughput 795,000 to 845,000 BPD

* FY 2017 revenue view $212.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PBF Logistics LP sees Q1 2017 total throughput 760,000 to 810,000 bpd

* PBF Logistics LP sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $625 million to $650 million Source text: (bit.ly/2iOYtvb) Further company coverage:
