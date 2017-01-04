BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics resumes IXINITY Manufacturing

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :
* Aptevo therapeutics resumes IXINITY manufacturing; anticipates re-entering the market in the second quarter of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - anticipates that new supply of IXINITY will be available beginning in Q2 of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc- anticipate several important milestones, beginning first with reintroduction of IXINITY in market
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says in addition, we anticipate seeing preliminary data readouts from 2 clinical-stage programs in 2017
* "expect to have new IXINITY supply available for patients beginning as early as Q2 of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - anticipate seeing preliminary data readouts from 2 clinical-stage programs in 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc- preliminary data from combination studies with otlertuzumab is anticipated in second half of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says first, preliminary results from ongoing dose-escalation phase 1 study of MOR209/es414 should be available in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.