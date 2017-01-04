版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Sesac says it will be acquired by Blackstone

Jan 4 Blackstone Group Lp :

* Sesac says it will be acquired by blackstone; financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐