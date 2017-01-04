版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi announces Soliqua 100/33 now available in the U.S

Jan 4 Sanofi Sa :

* Sanofi - Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine 100 units/ml & lixisenatide 33 mcg/mL injection) is now available by prescription in U.S. Pharmacies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐