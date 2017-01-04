BRIEF-AT&T Inc continues to collaborate with global technology companies around 5G standards efforts

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 At&T Inc :
* AT&T Inc - continue to collaborate with more than a dozen global technology companies around 5G standards efforts
* AT&T Inc - we expect to begin reaching peak theoretical 5G speeds of up to 1 gbps at some cell sites in 2017
* AT&T Inc - in first half of 2017, plan to conduct trial in Austin where residential customers can stream directv now over fixed wireless 5G connection
* AT&T Inc - announces 1 gigabit connection on its fiber network to nearly 4 million locations across 46 metros nationwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.