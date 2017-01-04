版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Absorption Systems announces a technology licensing agreement with Pfizer

Jan 4 Pfizer Inc

* Absorption Systems announces a technology licensing agreement with Pfizer Inc

* Absorption Systems says this human OATP1B1 assay system will enable Pfizer to test potential new drug candidates for interactions with OATP1B1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
