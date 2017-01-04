版本:
BRIEF-PDC Energy buys about 4,500 net acres in core Delaware basin

Jan 4 PDC Energy Inc :

* PDC Energy announces bolt-on acquisition of approximately 4,500 net acres in the core Delaware basin

* PDC Energy Inc - deal for approximately $118 million

* PDC Energy Inc - PDC's working interest in acquired leasehold is 100 percent and PDC expects to operate 100 percent of properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
