BRIEF-China Biologic Products says reiterates its full year forecast of total sales growth

Jan 4 China Biologic Products Inc

* China Biologic Products says reiterates its full year forecast of total sales growth of 22 pct to 24 pct in rmb terms

* China Biologic Products says reiterates its full year forecast of non-GAAP adjusted net income growth of 33 pct to 35 pct in rmb terms

* China Biologic Products sees total sales,non-GAAP adjusted net income in USD terms in 2016 will be adversely affected by foreign currency translation impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
