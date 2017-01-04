版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日

BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit files for notes offering

Jan 4 Ford Motor Credit Co LLC:

* Ford Motor Credit Co LLC - files for notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing

* Ford Motor Credit Co LLC - expects to issue additional long-term and short-term debt from time to time Source text: (bit.ly/2hQhwn6) Further company coverage:
