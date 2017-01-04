版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Detour Gold been notified of unsolicited mini-tender offer made by TRC Capital Corp

Jan 4 Detour Gold Corp

* Detour gold been notified of unsolicited mini-tender offer made by Trc Capital Corp to purchase up to 5 million shares of Co for cdn$15.25/share

* Co "does not endorse" mini-tender offer, recommends shareholders do not tender shares in response to offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐