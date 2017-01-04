版本:
2017年 1月 4日 星期三 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake chairman Eric Sprott announces investment in company

Jan 4 Eric Sprott:

* Eric Sprott announces investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Eric Sprott says purchased 1,000 common shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd at a price of $7.21 per share

* Eric Sprott says beneficially owns and controls approximately 9.5% of outstanding Kirkland Lake Gold shares on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon:
