BRIEF-China Cord Blood Corp receives notice of entry into conditional sale agreement

Jan 4 China Cord Blood Corp

* China Cord Blood Corporation receives notice of entry into conditional sale agreement

* China Cord Blood - GM Stem Cells agreed to sell to Nanjing Ying Peng about 65.4% of issued share capital for RMB5,764 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
