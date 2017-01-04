版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Cytrx granted type b pre-nda meeting with U.S. FDA for registration pathway with aldoxorubicin

Jan 4 Cytrx Corp :

* Cytrx granted type b pre-nda meeting with U.S. FDA for registration pathway with aldoxorubicin as a treatment for patients with relapsed soft tissue sarcomas

* Cytrx Corp- cytrx expects overall survival data to be available in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐