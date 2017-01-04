版本:
BRIEF-Encanto Potash enters into memorandum of agreement with India's National Federation of Farmers' cooperative for 100 mln tonne 20 year offtake agreement

Jan 4 Encanto Potash Corp

* Encanto Potash - Completed foundation for evolutionary offtake agreement with National Federation of Farmers' Procurement, processing and retailing cooperatives of India Ltd

* Encanto-Terms of offtake agreement summarized in memorandum of agreement providing for minimum supply of 5 million tonnes per year for minimum 20 year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
