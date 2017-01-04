版本:
BRIEF-Alterra Power's Kokomo solar project begins commercial operations

Jan 4 Alterra Power Corp :

* Alterra Power's Kokomo solar project begins commercial operations

* Alterra Power - co, inovateus are co-developing spartan pv i, a 13.5 mw site solar project in Michigan that is expected to enter construction in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
