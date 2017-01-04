版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Pandora to roll out muted video, responsive mobile display ads on Jan 19

Jan 4 Pandora Media Inc :

* Pandora Media Inc - it will roll out its muted video and responsive mobile display ads to all advertisers on January 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
