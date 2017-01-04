BRIEF-Sears Holdings obtains $500 million secured loan facility

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Sears Holdings Corp :
* Sears Holdings obtains $500 million secured loan facility
* Sears Holdings Corp - entered into a $500 million committed secured loan facility maturing in July 2020
* $321 million was funded under loan facility on Jan 4 and up to an additional $179 million may be drawn by borrowers in future
* Sears Holdings Corp - entities affiliated with ESL Investments Inc are lenders under loan facility
* Sears Holdings Corp - loan facility is secured by mortgages on 46 real properties owned by company's subsidiaries
* Sears Holdings Corp - loan facility will be secured by additional real properties if remaining $179 million loan commitment is drawn
* Sears Holdings Corp -facility intended to provide co with liquidity to fund operations while initiates process to market, sell portfolio of real estate assets
* Sears Holdings Corp - loan facility bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum and is guaranteed by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.